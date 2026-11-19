LaLiga and Spain’s Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) have moved to shut down the controversy surrounding Türkiye international Arda Güler after he escaped a red card during Real Madrid’s clash against Sevilla.

Sevilla supporters were left furious after the Turkish midfielder appeared to catch Peque with an off-the-ball elbow during the first half with the score still 0-0. With neither the on-field referee nor VAR intervening, fans and pundits immediately turned their fire on the video assistant officials and Global Futbol Production (GFP), the broadcaster that replaced Mediapro at the helm of LaLiga’s match coverage last season.

Despite 23 cameras operating inside the Santiago Bernabéu, no close-up replay of the clash was ever shown. However,according to LaLiga sources quoted by Marca, the missing angle was not a production error—the footage simply does not exist.

League insiders explained that because the incident happened well off the ball, only wide-angle feeds—the endline camera, the Skycam, and the offside camera—captured the moment. Crucially, LaLiga confirmed that the exact same feeds sent to the broadcast truck for television viewers were what VAR official Cuadra Fernández and his team had in front of them.

Sources from the CTA backed up that version of events, stressing that not every camera inside a stadium is positioned for close-up officiating calls.

“The action takes place behind the referee’s back, in an off-the-ball area,” CTA sources stated. “The cameras were not focused there, only those with a very wide shot. As has been seen, the action appears, but there is no detail.”

Without clear footage proving how—or if—contact was made, officials maintain VAR had no grounds to step in.

“It is not clear whether he hits him with the shoulder, with the elbow, with the hand, in the face… It cannot be seen,” the CTA added. “And since there is no evidence, it cannot be intervened in. On the field it was not penalized and the VAR,without conclusive proof, cannot do anything.”

The row comes during the second campaign of LaLiga’s five-year broadcast partnership with GFP—a joint venture between production company HBS and Italian tech firm NVP—which runs until the end of the 2029-30 season. For Güler,who has recently been at the centre of major headlines after Real Madrid moved to lock down his long-term future and José Mourinho named him among four untouchable players, the ruling brings an official end to any threat of retrospective action.