Latvia 2-3 Turkiye – Irfan Can Kahveci Scores Last Gasp Winner

Turkiye beat Latvia 2-3 away from home at the Skonto Stadium in the Match Day 3 Euro 2024 Group D qualification clash.

After goals from Abdulkerim Bardakci and Cengiz Under for Turkey either side of Eduards Emsis’ goal, Latvia looked to have sealed a point when Kristers Tobers equalised deep into injury time.

However, there was yet more late drama after Irfan Can Kahveci scored a last gasp winner in the fourth minute of additional time to wrap up Turkiye’s second win in the group.

The goal proved even more important as Wales suffered a shock 4-2 defeat in Cardiff to Armenia in the other group game.

The victory saw Turkiye move into first place in the group on six points from three games.

The Red Crescents have the chance to move five points ahead of Wales when the two sides meet in the Samsun Stadium on Monday.

But Turkey went down the other end and Irfan Can Kahveci netted the winner a minute later.

Latvia 2-3 Turkiye

Stadium: Skonto

Referees: Tamas Bognar, Balazs Buzas, Peter Kobor (Hungary)

Latvia: Purins, Savalnieks, Oss, Balodis, Jurkovskis, Emsis, Tobers, Jaunzems (80. min. – Ikaunieks), Uldrikis (86. min. – Regza), Ciganiks (76. min. – Daskevics), Gutkovskis (76. min. – Krollis)

Türkiye: Mert Günok, Zeki Çelik (71. min. – Eren Elmalı), Abdülkerim Bardakçı, Merih Demiral, Ferdi Kadıoğlu (89. min. – Ozan Kabak), Orkun Kökçü (78. min. – Salih Özcan), Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Cengiz Ünder, Arda Güler (71. min. – Barış Alper Yılmaz), Kerem Aktürkoğlu (89. min. – İrfan Can Kahveci), Umut Nayir

Goals: Abdülkerim Bardakcı (22. min.), Cengiz Ünder (62. min.), İrfan Can Kahveci (90+5. min.) (Türkiye), Emsis (51. min.), Tobers (90+4. min.) (Latvia)

Red Card: Emsis (83. min.) (Latvia)

Yellow Cards: Zeki Çelik (32. min.), Ferdi Kadıoğlu (42. min.) (Türkiye), Oss (34. min.), Tobers (66. min.) (Latvia)