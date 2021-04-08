Leicester City make decision over Cengiz Under future according to reporter

Leicester City have made a decision over the future of Cengiz Under according to Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy.

Percy revealed that the Foxes will not be signing Under on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Under is on loan at Leicester from AS Roma but the Premier League side have an option reported to be in excess of £20m to make the move permanent.

#lcfc (un)transfer news: Leicester will not be signing Cengiz Ünder on a permanent deal, and he will return to #ASRoma at the end of the season. Has impressed in patches (and been injured latterly) but not done enough to justify the £20m+ permanent fee — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) April 7, 2021

It was looking unlikely that Leicester would activate their clause for Under considering he has struggled for playing time this season.

Under has two goals and three assists in 19 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions this season but he has played just 941 minutes of first-team football.

The Turkey international has had injury problems but failed to really cement a place in the team even when fit.

Under joined Leicester amid high expectations and his relationship with Soyuncu was expected to help him settle in.

The winger was roommates with Foxes star defender Caglar Soyuncu rising through the youth ranks of Altinordu.