Liverpool could get green light for Ozan Kabak transfer after Arsenal defender strikes deal with Bundesliga outfit

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Anibal Vega (L) of Paraguay and Ozan Kabak of Turkey vie for the ball during the group stage football match between Turkey and Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the D.Y.Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 12, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PUNIT PARANJPE (Photo credit should read PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP/Getty Images)

Liverpool could get the green light to complete the transfer of Ozan Kabak from Schalke following Shkodran Mustafi agreement to a six-month deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Max Bielefeld reported that Mustafi is waiting for the Kabak deal to be completed before he can go ahead with his move.

Kabak meanwhile, already met with Schalke medical staff earlier today to have his medical check for Liverpool.

The deal will be a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Schalke were working on letting go of Kabak if they found a replacement and that they were in talks with Mustafi to fill his void.

Bielefeld reported that the move would be difficult to complete earlier today but now that Schalke have found a replacement Kabak could end up joining Liverpool on deadline day.

Liverpool have been closely linked with Kabak for the past few months.

Bild reported in August that the Reds approached the Turkey international over a potential move.

Kabak himself is a fan of Reds defender Virgil van Dijk and has made a name for himself in the Bundesliga after an impressive season.

Kabak has made 14 appearances for Schalke this season who are currently last in the Bundesliga.