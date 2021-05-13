Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak misses Man United clash with injury

Liverpool will be without Ozan Kabak tonight against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The Reds defender will miss the game due to a muscle injury.

Kabak also missed the 2-0 victory over Southampton due to the same problem.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp does not, however, believe it will be a serious injury.

Klopp told Sky Sports before the Saints game: “With Millie, it’s not a big thing but I expect him back maybe next week or something like that.

“With Ozan, we don’t know exactly, we have to wait and see a little bit. It’s a muscle thing, it happened without any real intensity but still serious enough for not being involved. The same for Ben Davies.”

Klopp had further defensive headaches as February signing Ben Davis is also injured.

Long-term absentees Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are also on the sidelines as is captain Jordan Henderson who has filled in at defence at times this season.

The Reds will have an inexperienced backline against United tonight as youngster Rhys Williams will fill in at defence alongside Nathaniel Phillips tonight.

Williams made his third-ever Premier League start for Liverpool in the 2-0 victory over the Saints last week playing alongside Phillips.

Kabak had been playing regularly at centre-back until his recent injury.

Kabak has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool since joining on loan from Schalke in January.

The Reds have yet to make his move permanent but do have an £18m option which remains active until the end of the season.