Liverpool may have new club for Loris Karius after Besiktas rule out summer move

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is unlikely to remain at Besiktas beyond the end of the season.

The German keeper has been heavily criticized in the Turkish media and it is not difficult to understand why considering he has conceded 94 goals in 65 games – and made several mistakes.

The Sabah newspaper reported today that Karius will not be staying on and that Besiktas are already looking for replacements such as Fulham keeper Fabri.

Fotospor meanwhile, report that Liverpool may have a new club willing to take Karius off their hands.

Anderlecht reportedly want Karius. The transfer could depend on whether Hendrik Van Crombrugge leaves at the end of the season.

As things stand the 25-year-old will return to Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

Besiktas do have a buy option but have shown no intention of signing Karius on a permanent deal.

Additionally, the club is in a financial crisis. Even if they wanted Karius the Black-Whites would struggle to sign him on a permanent deal.