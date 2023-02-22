Liverpool midfielder offered to Turkish giants

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been offered to Fenerbahce through his representatives according to A Spor.

Per the source, the versatile midfielder who can also play out wide on the wings has been offered to the Yellow Canaries.

The Turkish transfer window has been extended until 5 March following the earthquake which devastated Turkey and Syria.

As a result Chamberlain could still join Fenerbahce before the end of the season if a deal is reached.

Chamberlain is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to be offered a contract extension.

The 29-year-old has struggled for playing time this season making just 11 appearances this term scoring a total of one goals.

As things stand it looks as though Chamberlain will be leaving as a free agent if he does not move beforehand.

The Istanbul giants are open to a move for the right price and are preparing to enter official talks with Liverpool.

The former England international reportedly wants high wages on a long-term deal.

Chamberlain has experience playing for major Premier League sides like Arsenal and Southampton.

Fenerbahce are currently in the title race but have fallen nine points behind leaders Galatasaray. Additionally the Yellow Canaries are also competing in the Europa League.