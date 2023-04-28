Liverpool youngster offered to Galatasaray

Galatasaray have been offered the chance to sign Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho on loan for next season according to Takvim.

Per the source, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been ‘offered’ to the Lions via intermediaries.

The report claims that agents have offered the youngster to Galatasaray as Liverpool plan to loan him out in order for him to gain valuable playing time and develop.

Galatasaray are considering the proposal but are yet to make a formal move for the young player.

The club will make a move once the technical committee make a decision.

The Istanbul giants are currently first in the Super Lig and would be able to offer Champions League football next season if they finish in the top two.

The Red-Yellows are currently six points clear of second placed Fenerbahce with just

Galatasaray are in the market for a new attacking midfielder and Carvalho would be a welcome addition to their squad.

Liverpool signed Carvalhal from Fulham on a €5.9m move and he has made 21 appearances for the Reds playing just 724 minutes of football.

The Reds want Carvalhal to move to a competitive side where he will play regularly and mature.

Galatasaray have given young inexperienced players the chance to shine recently and have built a squad with promising youth.