Man City ace Ilkay Gundogan issues warning to teammates ahead of second Real Madrid clash

Man City ace Ilkay Gundogan took to social media following his sides historic win over Real Madrid to issue a warning to his teammates.

The Citizens came from behind to record a 2-1 win over the La Liga giants on Wednesday night.

However, Gundogan made a point on his social media post to state that “the job is not done.”

City can qualify to the quarter-finals of the Champions League if they beat or hold Real Madrid to a draw when the two teams meet at the Etihad Stadium.

Gundogan played the full 90 minutes during his sides win over Madrid and has been frequently included in Guardiola’s starting eleven in recent weeks.

Man City have the chance to lift silverware this weekend when they take on Aston Villa in the League Cup final.

Gundogan has registered four assists and scored five goals in 38 appearances for Man City in all competitions this season.