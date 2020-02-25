If Man City don’t win Champions League there will be ‘something missing’ says Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City star midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted that his side needs to win the UEFA Champions League in order to fulfil their potential.

Gundogan came close to lifting the European trophy during his spell at Borussia Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp. The 29-year-old scored a goal in the 2013 final however, Bayern Munich went onto win.

“I don’t believe it’s going to be my only final – of course,” Gundogan told Goal.

“I hope so too. I don’t actually have much time, that’s why I try to push my team-mates as much as possible.



“But yeah, I’m confident that we have all the opportunities to get to a Champions League final.”

READ: “When you realise that this guy is back” – Ilkay Gundogan welcomes back €45m ace after lengthy spell on the sidelines

He added: “The Champions League is maybe the most prestigious competition in the game and if you don’t win it, as much as we are a great team, you feel like there’s always something missing.

“Obviously, we try to do our best but it’s not something that you can talk about and then it comes. It’s something you have to try to achieve.”

This UEFA Champions League final will be played in Istanbul, which would be perfect for Gundogan seeing that he was born to Turkish parents and that he often visits the city.

Man City are back in action in the UCL this week when they take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Wednesday evening.

City are currently under investigation for breaking Financial Fair Play rules and could miss out on up to two years of Champions League football.