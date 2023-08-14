Man United Could Receive up to €15m For Midfielder Transfer, €10m Guaranteed From Fenerbahce

Manchester United midfielder Fred has completed a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce after five years at Old Trafford in a deal that could net the Premier League giants up to €15m.

The 30-year-old Brazilian international, who joined United from Shakhtar Donetsk for £47m in 2018, said he was “grateful for the opportunity” to play for the club.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

“Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career,” Fred said on social media.

“I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

“Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best during all training sessions and games.

“It was five years of a true dream for me and my family. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity. Forever a Red!”

Fred made 56 appearances for United last season and scored six goals, helping the team finish third in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League.

He was told by new United manager Erik ten Hag that he was unlikely to play a significant role in the squad this season, and he has now moved to Fenerbahce for a fee of €10m (£8.6m), with a further €5m (£4.3m) in potential add-ons.

Fenerbahce is one of the biggest clubs in Turkey, and Fred is excited to be a part of their history.

“I am very happy to come to Turkey’s biggest club with such a great history,” he said. “I want to be a part of this history too.”

Fred is also looking forward to playing for the Fenerbahce fans, who have already shown their support for him.

“I cannot wait to play for Fenerbahce fans on this field here,” he said. “They started to support me even before I came here. I will do my best. Let no one doubt that.”

“I also want to play big by doing my best, win all the trophies and contribute to all successes. Of course, I want to make the fans happy.

“Now I will play for Fenerbahce fans on this field here. I cannot wait for this. Fenerbahce fans started to support me even before I came here. I will do my best. Let no one doubt that.”

Fred was officially unveiled to the fans alongside Cengiz Under who also joined from Marseille before the 2-1 victory over Gaziantep on Saturday.