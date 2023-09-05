Man United Defender Strikes Deal With Turkish Giants, Transfer Details Revealed

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, has moved to Turkish club Besiktas.

Besiktas announced the transfer on their website, saying: “Our club has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the final transfer of Ivorian defender Eric Bailly.”

“We believe Erci Bailly will give a great service to the club and wish him all the best in the future.”

Sources revealed to Turkish-Football that the deal will be a one-year contract with the option to extend by an additional two seasons.

Bailly has arrived in Turkiye and will undergo a medical before putting pen to paper in a signing ceremony.

United also released a statement on the official club website wishing Bailly all the best in the future.

The statement read: “Everyone at United thanks Eric for his contribution while at the club and wishes him all the best for the future.”

The Ivory Coast international was not part of United manager Erik ten Hag’s plans and spent last season on loan at Marseille.

He joined United from Villarreal in June 2016, making 113 appearances and scoring one goal. However, he has been plagued by injuries throughout his time at the club.

Bailly’s last competitive appearance for United was in a 3-1 win over Burnley in December 2021.

Bailly is the second United player to move to Turkey this summer, following Fred’s move to Fenerbahce.

Turkish clubs have until September 15 to add to their squads.

Bailly is a talented defender who has been hampered by injuries throughout his career.

He is a good signing for Besiktas, who are looking to strengthen their defense. The transfer is a good move for Bailly, who will be looking to get his career back on track.