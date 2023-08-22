Man United Make €7m Offer For Turkish Goalkeeper

Manchester United have made an offer of €7m + bonuses for Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Altay Bayindir according to Fanatik journalist Gokmen Ozcan.

Ozcan tweeted that United have made a new offer for Bayindir; the Red Devils have been closely linked with the 25-year-old keeper for a while now.

The tweet translates as follows: “Manchester United have made a €7m offer to Fenerbahce for Altay Bayindir + bonus’.”

He does not divulge what the bonus’ offered are.

🚨BİLGİ🚨 Manchester United, Altay Bayındır için Fenerbahçe'ye yaklaşık 7 milyon Euro + bonus teklif etti. — Gökmen Özcan (@gokmenozcan) August 22, 2023

The Red Devils are looking for a backup goalkeeper to Andre Onana, as Dean Henderson does not want to play second fiddle.

Bayindir, 25, is a Turkey international and starting goalkeeper for Fenerbahçe.

There is also no guarantee that Bayindir would be willing to move to Manchester United and play a back up role either but the lure of playing for United could be enough for the keeper to take a gamble.

The transfer is still in the early stages, so it is too early to say whether it will be successful. However, Manchester United are clearly interested in Bayindir and they are willing to make a significant offer for him.