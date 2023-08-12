Man United Midfielder Arrives in Istanbul to Complete Transfer to Turkish Giants

Fred has arrived in Istanbul to complete his move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce.

The Brazilian sent a message to Fenerbahce fans on social media that he will see them soon.

Fred’den taraftarımıza mesaj var 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/ustq5ighbo — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) August 12, 2023

And then he was pictured arriving in Istanbul.

He will undergo a medical before completing his move to the Super Lig giants.

United have agreed a deal in principle to sell midfielder Fred to Turkish club Fenerbahce, the club has confirmed.

The Brazil international is set to join the Turkish Super Lig side for a fee of around £15 million, subject to a medical, agreeing personal terms and receiving international clearance.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Fred, 30, joined United from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 and made 213 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals.

He was a regular in the first team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but fell out of favor under Ralf Rangnick and new manager Erik ten Hag.

The Turkish club are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season and Fred’s arrival will be a major coup. He will add energy and creativity to the midfield, and he will be a key player for Fenerbahce in their quest to win trophies.

The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days, he will undergo a medical today. He will then sign a contract with Fenerbahce and be unveiled in a signing ceremony.