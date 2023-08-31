Man United Midfielder in Advanced Talks With Galatasaray

Donny van de Beek is expected to leave Manchester United before the transfer window ends according to the Daily Mail.

The Dutch midfielder has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and is looking for regular starts elsewhere.

Galatasaray are the leading contenders to sign van de Beek on loan, but French club Lorient are also interested.

Neither club is willing to take the midfielder on a permanent deal, however, Galatasaray have time on their side to complete a move as the Süper Lig transfer window runs until September 15.

Van de Beek joined United from Ajax in 2020, but he has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

He has made just 60 appearances for the club, including just six starts in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old is hoping to reignite his career by moving to a club where he will get more playing time.

He is still considered to be a talented player, and he will be hoping to force his way back into the Netherlands national team.

It is unclear where van de Beek will end up, but it is clear that he needs to leave United in order to get his career back on track.

Van de Beek was a key player for Ajax before joining United, but he has been unable to replicate his form at Old Trafford.

He has been hampered by injuries, but he has also been inconsistent when he has played.

Van de Beek is a talented player, but he needs to find a club where he will be given a chance to play regularly.

He is still under contract with United until 2025, but the club is willing to let him go on loan in order to get him some playing time.