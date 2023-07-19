Man United Reject €5m Offer For Midfielder, Galatasaray Set to Make New Bid

Galatasaray is making a new offer for Fred after their previous offer was rejected by Manchester United according to Aksam.

There had been previous reports that United rejected an offer from the Lions for Fred but Aksam now claim they know what was offered and that a new bid is being prepared.

The Turkish club made an offer of €5 million for the Brazilian midfielder, but this was rejected by Manchester United.

However, Galatasaray is not giving up on the transfer and is preparing to make a new offer. The club’s deputy chairman, Erden Timur, is reportedly planning to increase the offer.

Galatasaray is looking to strengthen their midfield for the upcoming season and have targeted Fred as a potential signing.

Fred is reportedly keen to leave Manchester United and Galatasaray believe that this is an advantage in their pursuit of the player.

The 30-year-old midfielder has one year left on his contract with the English club.

Galatasaray is also facing competition from Fulham for Fred’s signature.

The English club is also interested in the Brazilian midfielder and could make a move for him if Galatasaray’s offer is not accepted.

The report claims Fred has a market value of €20 million and is capable of playing in a number of positions in midfield.

Galatasaray will be able to offer Champions League football next season.