Man United Want €12m For Midfielder Targeted by Galatasaray

Manchester United have lowered their asking price for midfielder Fred to €12m [£10.4m] after Galatasaray increased their offer according to Fanatik.

Fred has entered the final year of his United contract and has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Erik ten Hag.

Galatasaray have made an offer of €8m for Fred, but United have rejected it. United are now asking for €12m [£10.4m] for Fred.

Fred has one year left on his United contract but was not included in the United squad for the friendly against Arsenal.

The Brazilian does not appear to have a long term future at United but the Red Devils want to recoup as much as they can from the original transfer fee paid from Shakhtar.

The Brazilian has not lived up to expectations since joining United from Shakhtar Donetsk for £52m in 2018.

Galatasaray want to strengthen the squad ahead of the Champions League playoff games coming up next month.

The Lions have already signed Wilfied Zaha from Crystal Palace and Angeliño on loan from RB Leipzig and look likely to keep Mauro Icardi on their books.

The Yellow-Reds head into the new season as reigning champions after winning the Super Lig for the 23rd time.