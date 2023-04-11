Manchester United have joined the race to sign Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, sources have told Turkish-Football.

United are looking to bolster their defense this summer after a season that has seen them concede the most goals in the top four -37.

They have been linked with a number of right-backs and are now targeting Boey.

The Lions have received enquiries from the Red Devils regarding his availability this summer but no official talks or an offer has taken place.

Galatasaray are likely to demand a fee of around €20 million for Boey, who has three years left on his contract. It remains to be seen whether United will be willing to meet that valuation.

The talented young player has a lot of potential and would add quality and depth to United’s defense but has been linked with several other clubs including Arsenal and Newcastle United.

It is likely to be a competitive transfer race for Boey who recently admitted he could be ready to leave this summer to L’equipe.

The 22-year-old has been one of the standout performers in the Turkish Super Lig this season, making 25 appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals. He has been praised for his pace, crossing ability, and defensive solidity.