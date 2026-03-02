Manchester United Set to Part Ways With Altay Bayindir as Summer Transfer nears

The Michael Carrick era at Manchester United is beginning to take definitive shape, and it appears several high-profile names are surplus to requirements. Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and midfielder Mason Mount are both reportedly heading toward the exit door as the club prepares for a significant summer overhaul.

Bayindir Eyes Turkish Return

Altay Bayindir’s frustrating stint in Manchester is nearing its end. The 27-year-old shot-stopper is reportedly “pushing hard” for a transfer after failing to displace Senne Lammens. Since Carrick’s arrival, Lammens has firmly established himself as the preferred number one, leaving Bayindir restricted to just 17 appearances since his 2023 arrival.

Football Insider indicate that Turkish giants Besiktas are the frontrunners for his signature. While a January exit was blocked to maintain squad depth, there is a growing consensus that a deal is virtually “agreed” for the summer window.

“Bayindir has been disillusioned at Old Trafford for some time,” a source revealed on Football Insider’s Transfer Insider podcast. “At this stage of his career, he needs regular minutes to get back on track. A return to Turkey represents the perfect escape route for all parties involved.”

The report follows a report by Turkish-Football last November that Besiktas have been pushing for a move for Bayindir.

Mount Surplus to Requirements

Bayindir isn’t the only 2023 arrival facing the axe. Mason Mount is also expected to be put on the market this summer. Despite once being a focal point under former manager Ruben Amorim, the 27-year-old has struggled to find his rhythm—or his fitness—under Carrick’s new regime.

Mount’s tenure has been plagued by persistent injury woes. After a brief cameo in the Manchester Derby win, he was sidelined for the clash against Arsenal and has missed the subsequent four fixtures.

Key factors driving Mount’s potential exit include:

Availability Issues: Frequent spells on the treatment table have prevented him from gaining match sharpness.

Tactical Shift: Carrick’s evolving system appears to prioritize players who can maintain consistent high-intensity displays.

Financial Strategy: With United looking to rebuild, moving on high earners who aren’t featuring regularly is seen as a priority.

The Carrick Revolution

While United’s form has seen a “marked upturn” since Carrick took the reins, the manager is clearly not afraid to trim the squad. By offloading frustrated fringe players like Bayindir and injury-prone stars like Mount, the club aims to free up wages and squad space for targets who fit the new tactical blueprint.

For Bayindir, a move to Besiktas offers a chance to reclaim his status as a national hero in Turkey. For United, the summer window represents a chance to finally close the chapter on the recruitment inconsistencies of 2023.