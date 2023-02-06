Mauro Icardi strikes against as Galatasaray extend win streak to 15 following Trabzonspor win

Galatasaray extended their win streak to 15 in all competitions after beating reigning champions Trabzonspor 2-1 at the NEF Stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday.

It was Trabzonspor who opened the scoring in the first minute with Maximiliano Gomez getting the visitors off to a great start.

Galatasaray did however, respond soon after with Mauro Icardi setting up Dries Mertens on 18 minutes.

Icardi went onto become the star of the show yet again scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot.

Icardi now has nine goals and six assists in 12 appearances for Galatasaray in the league this season.

The Argentinian forward has four goals and two assists in his last four games and has now scored in derby games against Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

The victory was the Lions 12th in a row in the league breaking a new record for manager Okan Buruk who became the first Turkish manager to achieve this feat.

Additionally the 15 wins in all competitions also broke a club record for most games won in a row.

The victory took the Yellow-Reds nine points clear at the top of the table but second placed Fenerbahce could cut the lead to six points if they win their game in hand tonight against Konyaspor.