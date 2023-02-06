Chelsea make transfer decision regarding striker targeted by Turkish giants

Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana is set to remain at Chelsea for the rest of the season according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano ‘understands’ that Chelsea are no longer in talks with Galatasaray over a potential move.

READ: Super Lig Previews 22: Trabzonspor try to stop Galatasaray 11 game win streak

Understand Chelsea are currently not negotiating with Galatasaray to loan out David Datro Fofana until the end of the season. 🚨🔵 #CFC #Gala Fofana, expected to stay at Chelsea as told on Deadline Day — while Gala are in talks to sign Nicolò Zaniolo from AS Roma. pic.twitter.com/WBpElYmeqW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2023

And that the Super Lig leaders are instead in talks to sign Nicolò Zaniolo from AS Roma.

Additionally, the Evening Standard also report that the Blues are not going to let Fofana leave on loan.

Fofana only joined Chelsea from Molde in a £10m move in January but had been linked with an exit to gain experience on loan.

The 20-year-old is seen as a signing for the future but he has already made first team appearances for the Blues.

The striker was one of the first signings in the Blues January spending spree which saw eight new players join including Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea are expected to part ways with several players following the new signings but it appears Fofana will remain.

The Premier League transfer window has shut but Galatasaray are still able to make transfers until 8 February when the Super Lig window shuts.