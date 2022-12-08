Napoli send scout to monitor Fenerbahce star

Napoli sent a scout to monitor Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglu in the friendly game against Alanyaspor on Wednesday according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Napoli had a scout present at the game which Fenerbahce won 4-2.

The Serie A giants are currently in Turkey as part of their winter camp as are Fenerbahce, both sides are in the same region, Belek, Antalya.

Napoli beat Antalyaspor 3-2 and will also face Crystal Palace and Villarreal in Antalya as well.

Kadioglu has been closely linked with Napoli recently as has fellow Fenerbahce ace Arda Guler.

The report claims that Napoli are preparing an end of season offer for both players.

The 17-year-old wonderkid also featured in the victory over Alanyaspor.

Napoli have built close ties with Fenerbahce over recent seasons recruiting Eljif Elmas and Kim Min-Jae from the Super Lig outfit.

Kadioglu joined Fenerbahce from NEC Nijmegen in 2018.

The 23-year-old has another four-years remaining on his contract.

Kadioglu has two assist in 20 appearances for Fenerbahce in all competitions this season.

Despite being born in the Netherlands Kadioglu represents Turkey at international level and has seven caps for his country.