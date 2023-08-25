Newcastle United Defender ‘Open’ to Potential Besiktas Move

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles is considering a move to Turkish club Beşiktaş, as he is looking for more playing time according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Sheth tweeted that Beşiktaş are interested in Lascelles and that despite being happy at Newcastle he is open to a move to get more playing time.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Besiktas have strong interest in Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles & expected to make formal approach. Lascelles happy at Newcastle but thought to be open as he wants more game time. He was unused sub in opening two Premier League games this season. #NUFC #Besiktas — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 25, 2023

Lascelles has been a regular starter for Newcastle in the past, but he has lost his place in the team this season.

He has only made 10 appearances in the Premier League so far, and he is behind Fabian Schär in the pecking order.

Beşiktaş are interested in signing Lascelles, and they are expected to make a formal offer for him soon. Lascelles is open to the move, as he wants to play more regularly.

Newcastle could be reluctant to sell Lascelles, as he is a key member of the squad. However, they may be forced to let him go if he is not happy with his playing time.

If Lascelles leaves Newcastle, the club will need to bring in a new central defender.

Besiktas meanwhile, are keen on strengthening their defence as they prepare to mount a title challenge and compete in European competition this season.

Lascelles would be afforded playing time at Besiktas if he were to join as it is an area that needs strengthening.