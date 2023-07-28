Newcastle United Want €35m Winger, Request Information From Galatasaray

Newcastle United are interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Per the source, Newcastle have requested information from the Lions on Zaniolo.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Newcastle have set their sights on Zaniolo but he will cost at least €35m.

Sources have told Turkish-Football that Galatasaray will not even consider offers below €35m and ideally they want to keep him on this season.

Galatasaray are reluctant to sell Zaniolo, but they could be convinced with a good enough offer.

The Turkish giants paid €16.5m (£14.1m) for the player, so they would be looking to make a significant profit on that fee.

The Italy international is a versatile player who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

He has been in good form for Galatasaray since joining the club in February, scoring five goals and making one assist in 12 appearances.

Newcastle have already made two signings in midfield this summer, bringing in Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.

However, they are still looking to add more quality to the position and Zaniolo is seen as a potential target.

The 24-year-old is under contract until 2027 and has 13 international caps for Italy under his belt.