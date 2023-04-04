Norwich want €11m transfer fee for winger, Galatasaray offer €5m

Galatasaray want to make the loan transfer of Norwich winger Milot Rashica permanent according to NTV Spor.

Per the source, the Canaries want €11m for the Kosovo international but Galatasaray will open negotiations at €5m.

The Lions want a cut price deal for the 26-year-old who is still under contract at his parent club until 2025.

The Yellow-Reds are keen on completing the transfer early as they want to start focusing on next season.

Galatasaray are very likely to book a place in the Champions League next term as they are currently first in the league, nine points above second placed Fenerbahce – who do have a game in hand.

Norwich signed Rashica on an €11m move from Werder Bremen in 2021.

Norwich want what they paid for Rashica but Galatasaray do not find these demands realistic considering he was not wanted by the club.

Additionally, Norwich are currently 7th in the Championship, the report claims that Galatasaray will be in a stronger bargaining position if Norwich fail to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The Yellow-Reds are offering €5m paid over the course of three years.

The report also claims that Rashica wants to stay at Galatasaray where he has settled in and the prospect of playing Champions League next sesaon is enticing.

Rashica has two goals and four assists in 18 appearances in all competitions this season.