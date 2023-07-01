Nottingham Forest Eyeing Move for Atalanta Defender

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Atalanta defender Merih Demiral, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 24-year-old Turkish international has been a regular for Atalanta since joining the club from Juventus in 2021. He has made 33 appearances in Serie A this season, scoring three goals.

Forest have been scouting Demiral for several months and are now ready to make a move in the summer transfer window.

Demiral is a versatile defender who can play at center-back or right-back. He is also strong in the air and good at tackling.

It is not yet clear how much Forest would have to pay to sign Demiral but Atalanta are prepared to sell this summer.

Demiral would be a significant signing for Forest. He would add experience and quality to their defense having played for several years in the Serie A and for the Turkiye national team.

The 25-year-old signed a permanent with Atalanta last summer joining from Juventus. He has made 70 appearances for the club in all competitions and has 39 international caps.

Demiral made 28 appearances in the Serie A last season but fell out of favour towards the end of the campaign starting less often.

As a result Demiral is considering his options this summer and would be keen on playing in the Premier League.