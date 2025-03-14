Nottingham Forest Eyes Besiktas Striker Semih Kılıçsoy in Summer Swoop

Nottingham Forest has joined the growing list of Premier League clubs expressing interest in Besiktas’s highly-rated striker, Semih Kılıçsoy, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Forest scouts are said to be closely monitoring the 19-year-old’s progress, with a potential summer transfer bid on the horizon.

Kılıçsoy, who has impressed with his performances in the Turkish Super Lig, has emerged as a sought-after talent, attracting attention from several English clubs.

Forest, keen to bolster their attacking options, sees the young forward as a promising addition to their squad.

Sources close to the club indicate that Forest’s recruitment team has been impressed by Kılıçsoy’s versatility and goal-scoring potential.

His ability to play across the forward line, coupled with his youthful energy, aligns with Forest’s desire to inject fresh talent into their attacking ranks.

While Newcastle United and Aston Villa have previously been strongly linked with Kılıçsoy, Forest’s interest adds another layer of competition for the young striker’s signature.

Besiktas, aware of the growing interest, are expected to demand a significant transfer fee for their prized asset.

Forest’s pursuit of Kılıçsoy underscores their ambition to strengthen their squad and secure their Premier League status.

The club’s hierarchy is reportedly prepared to invest in promising players to ensure a competitive team for the upcoming season.

The summer transfer window is expected to witness a fierce battle for Kılıçsoy’s services, with Nottingham Forest determined to make a compelling case for the young striker to join their ranks.