Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk described Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa as his side’s best performance of the season, praising their tactical discipline and physical intensity at RAMS Park.
Speaking after matchday five of the UEFA Champions League league phase, Buruk began his post-match remarks by offering condolences following the military helicopter crash in Eskişehir before turning his attention to the win.
“I can say this was our best match of the season tactically and physically,” Buruk said. “We didn’t create many chances,but in the second half we didn’t let the opponent near our goal at all. Matching a Premier League side physically on the pitch and getting the better of them was one of the most important things.”
Galatasaray secured all three points through a 77th-minute header from Türkiye international forward Deniz Gül, who sustained a facial injury while scoring.
“There was a magnificent crowd and I am proud of my players,” Buruk added. “Deniz Gül carried on after taking a blow to his head and nose and gave 100 per cent. We will assess his condition—there may be a fracture or a cut—but he kept going in an incredible way.”
Buruk explained that his second-half adjustments were designed to disrupt Aston Villa’s movement and build-up play after an even opening 45 minutes.
“Aston Villa are a very mobile team, especially with John McGinn and Johan Manzambi pressing aggressively,” he said.”Early on we tried to press man-to-man with Lucas Torreira before pushing Mario Lemina higher up. They have a goalkeeper who is very comfortable on the ball, so we had to pick our moments. In the second half, and especially after our substitutions, we raised the intensity and pushed our tiring side higher up the pitch.”
The victory moves Galatasaray onto nine points from five Champions League fixtures and continues a strong run against English opposition in Istanbul, following two home wins over Liverpool last season.
“Every Champions League match is an experience,” Buruk said. “Our home performances at this level are consistently high, and we showed the same tactical and physical quality tonight that we did when we beat Liverpool here last season.”
Buruk also underlined the wider importance of the result for Türkiye’s UEFA country coefficient, pointing to the European campaigns of Fenerbahçe—now managed by Arda Turan—alongside Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor, while confirming Galatasaray’s target of reaching the knockout stage.