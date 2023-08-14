Ozan Tufan Scores Hat-Trick, Comments on Hull City Promotion Chances

Ozan Tufan believes Hull City can challenge for promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Turkish midfielder scored a hat-trick in City’s 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and he is confident that the Tigers have the quality to be among the top teams in the Championship.

The hat-trick was the first in his career as a professional footballer.

Tufan said: “I feel an integral part of this team. It (promotion) is our goal. If I play like this and my team-mates do, why can’t it happen. That is our goal and long-term aim.”

The 27-year-old also set himself a target of scoring 15 goals in the league this season, and he is confident that he can reach that target if he continues to work hard.

He said: “Last season, I had a target for myself of ten goals and if you count the Carabao Cup, I scored nine last season.

“This season, my goal is 15 for the league and I know if I try and do my best to get my target, I trust myself. I will do my best to hit that target.”

Tufan is also pleased with his progress in the Championship, and he believes that he is now better equipped to play in the English second tier.

He said: “The Championship is one of the toughest leagues in the world, especially for players coming out of a foreign league.

“I knew I needed to get my off-the-ball performances better to be more successful in the Championship. I tried my best to do that last season and if I keep on doing like this, I will be a good player for this club and level.”

Tufan’s performance against Sheffield Wednesday was a major statement of intent, and he will be hoping to build on that in the coming weeks and months.

If he can do that, then Hull City will be a force to be reckoned with in the Championship this season.