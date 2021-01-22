Ozil Transfer and Why He Will Deliver At Fenerbahce

Mesut Ozil saga at Arsenal is finally over. And as the playmaker heads to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce, football pundits have been asking questions. Will the world cup winner deliver as he always did playing under former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger? When rumours about a potential move to Fenerbahce started milling, Turkish fans of the player marker thronged social media to welcome him home. To pundits, Ozil is a true number 10 with a lethal left-foot. You will find all the news relating to the playmaker’s transfer and how he is likely to line up alongside new teammates. If you are interested in wagering, you can even make use of a bonus offer that many bookmakers have for new players.

Will Ozil hit the ground running at Fenerbahce?

More than 15 years in professional soccer has shaped Ozil into one of the finest football stars. Fast and precise with passes, Ozil remained a darling to Arsenal fans even when sidelined. His last appearance for Arsenal was iN March 2020. When a player like Mesut Ozil joins a top Turkish club like Fenerbahce, fans expect more from him. Ozil’s new club last won the Turkish super league in 2014. Fans will expect instant impact and for a team that plays to win every match, fans have high expectations on Ozil.

A Proven Winner with Dangerous Precision

Fenerbahce currently sits second on the league after Besiktas. At 32 years, pundits may argue Ozil’s age will limit his fast-paced football in Turkey. However, he remains a player who has an eye for tight passes through the right angles. Ozil won the world cup with German, something that puts him up among elite players who have lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy. At the national level, he made 92 appearances for Germany and scored 23 times.

A Player for Top Teams

Ozil’s football career took shape in 2006 when he signed for the German side, Schalke 04 and later signed for Werder Bremen on transfer deadline of January 31st 2008. In August 2010, Real Madrid signed Ozil for a record fee of 18 million Euros. In 2013, Arsenal signed Ozil for another record fee of 47 million Euros. Joining Fenerbahce in 2021 means Ozil spent more than seven years in London plying his trade at the Emirates stadium.

Player stats Information available on Premier League official website indicates that Ozil made 184 appearances for the gunners and scored 33 goals. He also registered 54 assists during his stint at Arsenal FC. He lost in 39 games and won 100 games. He scored 25 goals with his left foot and registered 92 shots on target. In retrospect, the attacking midfielder has a lot to offer a Fenerbahce if he plays alongside the right players in starting eleven. Something even more interesting is that Turkish soccer fans will be looking forward to a clash between Fenerbahce and city rivals, Istanbul Basaksehir with Ozil in the lineup. Ozil recently said that growing up, he was a fan of his new team, a passion he wished to carry onto the pitch. At Fenerbahce, Ozil will earn 4.5 million pounds, which translates to about £3.5 a year.