‘Played an incredible game’ – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts to Ozan Kabak display after Champions League win

Liverpool cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday evening after beating RB Leipzig 2-0 in Budapest, Hungary.

The Reds won the first-leg which was also played in Budapest 2-0.

The reigning Premier League champions ended up beating the German side 4-0 on aggregate.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp started Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillip in defence.

Kabak returned to the starting lineup after missing the Fulham game with injury and partnered Phillips as the Reds center-back duo.

Klopp was full of praise for both defenders who managed to shut out the RB Leipzig attack.

“The two centre-halves played an incredible game,” Klopp told BT Sport. “The whole last line played an incredible game because that is a tough task. We had to press them. We defended deep together really well which is important.

“Everybody had a really good game. It was a good performance.”

Liverpool have struggled defensively with injuries to star players including Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Kabak was signed on loan from Schalke 04 in January but was thrown into the deep end without being given much time to settle in.

The young defender has already played alongside three difference centre-back partners and two keepers at a time when the Reds have really struggled at the back.

Kabak also started in the first-leg helping his side keep a clean sheet last month as well.

Liverpool will take on Wolves next in the Premier League on Monday. The Reds will find out their next Champions League opponent following the quarter-final draw on Friday.