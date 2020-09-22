RB Leipzig strike €22m Sorloth deal, Crystal Palace to split transfer fee with Trabzonspor

RB Leipzig have struck a €22m deal with Crystal Palace with €4m in add ons and a 10 percent future sell clause a source close to the player revealed to Turkish-Football.

The complex deal carried out through Sorloth’s agent Morten Wivestad and German intermediary Ibrahim Polat saw Trabzonspor terminate their loan deal with Palace so that RB Leipzig could sign the striker.

Palace meanwhile, agreed to split the transfer fee with Trabzonspor as a result.

The Eagles signed Sorloth for €9m [Transfermarkt] from FC Midtjylland in 2017 but he was loaned to Trabzonspor last summer after failing to settle in and make an impact in the Palace team.

The Premier League side ended up making more than they would have had Trabzonspor used their €6m buy option and the Super Lig outfit managed to make a profit on a player they did not have on a permanent deal.

The €6m option Trabzonspor had on Sorloth would only have been active at the end of the season had the striker had played 50 percent of games.

The Black Sea based outfit were unable to sign him immediately for the €6m fee.

Additionally, Trabzonspor will also receive a 10 percent future buy clause.

Tottenham also made an offer but Leipzig had been working on a deal with Wivestad and Polat for Sorloth over the past eight weeks and finally had a breakthrough today.

The transfer is expected to be finalized over the next 24 hours.

Sorloth had joined the Black Sea based side on a two-year loan deal last term but attracted attention from across Europe after an impressive campaign.

The 24-year-old scored 33 goals in all competitions and provided 11 assists helping his side win the Turkish Cup and finish second in the league.