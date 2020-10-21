‘Really deeply disappointed’ – Ozil responds to being axed from Arsenal 25-man Premier League squad

Mesut Ozil was left out of the Arsenal 25-man Premier League squad selection submitted by head coach Mikel Arteta on Tuesday.
The decision not to include Ozil means that the playmaker will be unable to play for Arsenal until at least January.
The 32-year-old was also left out of the Europa League squad submission.
Ozil responded to the latest development in a lengthy post on his social media channels where he expressed his disappointment with the situation.
Despite being left out of the Arsenal squad the North London based club will still have to pay him if he decides not to leave.
The playmaker of Turkish origin underlined that London feels like home and that he will continue to fight for his place in the Arsenal team.
This is a difficult message to write to the @Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years. I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the @premierleague season for the time being. Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far. Before the Coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta – we've been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level. But then things changed, again, and I was not longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club. No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my 8th season at Arsenal end like this. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset – I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice. #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa
Ozil has 12 months left on his current deal and earns £350,000-a-week.
The playmaker has been at Arsenal for eight years but he may just have played his last game for the club.
It is difficult to see how he can break into the team before the end of the season considering he is not even registered to play for the club in any major competition.