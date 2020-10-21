‘Really deeply disappointed’ – Ozil responds to being axed from Arsenal 25-man Premier League squad

Mesut Ozil was left out of the Arsenal 25-man Premier League squad selection submitted by head coach Mikel Arteta on Tuesday.

The decision not to include Ozil means that the playmaker will be unable to play for Arsenal until at least January.

The 32-year-old was also left out of the Europa League squad submission.

Ozil responded to the latest development in a lengthy post on his social media channels where he expressed his disappointment with the situation.

Despite being left out of the Arsenal squad the North London based club will still have to pay him if he decides not to leave.

The playmaker of Turkish origin underlined that London feels like home and that he will continue to fight for his place in the Arsenal team.

Ozil has 12 months left on his current deal and earns £350,000-a-week.

The playmaker has been at Arsenal for eight years but he may just have played his last game for the club.

It is difficult to see how he can break into the team before the end of the season considering he is not even registered to play for the club in any major competition.