Southampton have accepted a £3.5 million bid from Trabzonspor for Mislav Orsic, who has only played six minutes since joining the club in January according to Daily Mail.

The Croatian winger, 30, joined Southampton for £5.1 million in the winter transfer window, but he was limited to just one six-minute Premier League appearance as a substitute.

He also made two appearances each in the FA Cup and League Cup, scoring no goals.

Southampton are willing to accept a loss on Orsic, who they signed on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The Turkish side’s £3.5 million offer, including bonuses, was accepted on Tuesday evening after previous bids had been knocked back. Orsic is set for a medical with Nenad Bjelica’s side on Thursday.

Orsic wants more playing time and clearly believes he will get that in Turkey rather than at St Mary’s.

He had scored 91 goals in 214 appearances in all competitions for Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb before his move to the south coast.

Those included a hat-trick in a 3-0 win to knock Tottenham out of the Europa League and the winner in a 1-0 Champions League victory against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

The total of six minutes Orsic played for Southampton is even fewer than infamous hoaxer Ali Dia.

In 1996, Senegalese striker Dia convinced then-Southampton manager Graeme Souness that he was the cousin of Ballon d’Or winner George Weah.

He was handed a one-month contract and came on as a 32nd-minute sub for Matt Le Tissier against Leeds United in November, but was later taken off in the 85th minute – playing 63 minutes – after a shambolic and embarrassing performance.

Dia was then released two weeks into his contract, earning around £2,000 for his fortnight at the club.