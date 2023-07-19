Southampton Defender Set to Arrive in Turkey Today to Complete Transfer

Brazilian defender Lyanco is set to join Turkish club Besiktas, after reaching an agreement with the club on all terms according to Fotomac.

Per the source, is expected to arrive in Istanbul tonight at 21:00 local time, where he will undergo a medical examination before signing a contract with Besiktas.

Additionally, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also stated that a deal had been struck between Besiktas and Southampton.

Romano reported that the contract will run until 2027.

Besiktas are set to sign Brazilian CB Lyanco from Southampton, here we go! Deal agreed between all parties ⚪️⚫️🦅 #Besiktas Understand Lyanco will sign contract valid until June 2027 — he will fly to Turkey tomorrow, Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/VVn1CcAgeO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023

Lyanco joined Southampton from Torino in 2020, and made 30 appearances in all competitions last season.

He will become the second senior first-team player to depart St Mary’s permanently this season, after Mislav Orsic joined Trabzonspor last month.

The transfer is a coup for Besiktas, who have been looking to strengthen their defense.

Lyanco is a versatile defender who can play at center-back or left-back, and he is expected to be a key player for the Turkish club.

Here are some additional details from the news report:

The transfer fee is not yet known, but it is believed to be around €5 million.

Lyanco will become the second Brazilian defender to join Besiktas this summer, after Francisco Montero.

Besiktas are looking to challenge for the Turkish Super Lig title this season, and Lyanco’s arrival is a major boost for their chances.