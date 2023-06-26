Southampton Duo Orsic and Caleta-Car Could Make Transfer Move to Turkish Giants

Trabzonspor are close to signing Mislav Orsic and Duje Caleta-Car from Southampton, according to Fanatik.

Orsic, a £6 million January signing from Dinamo Zagreb, barely featured for the Saints during his five months on the South Coast, making just one substitute appearance.

Caleta-Car, meanwhile, made only nine starts for Southampton after joining from Marseille for £8 million.

Trabzonspor are now planning to sign Caleta-Car on an initial loan deal, while they are also interested in signing Orsic permanently.

The Turkish league champions are said to be willing to pay £3.5 million for Orsic, which would see him leave Southampton for half the fee they paid for him last winter.

Trabzonspor are now managed by Croatian Nenad Bjelica. The report claims that Bjelica has close ties to both players who are also Croatian and that this could be an important factor in getting the transfers across the finish line.

Additionally, Trabzonspor hope that their good relations with Goztepe will help them in their bid to sign the Southampton players – both clubs are owned by the same group Sport Republic.

Trabzonspor are prepared to send Dogucan Haspolat to Goztepe if they complete the signings from Southampton – Haspolat is a Goztepe target.