Southampton Striker Joins Turkish Giants, Gets Warm Welcome at Airport

Southampton striker Paul Onuachu has joined Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor on loan for the rest of the 2023/24 season.

Onuachu was unable to prevent Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League last season and has found himself surplus to requirements at St. Mary’s.

Trabzonspor have officially confirmed the transfer.

Profesyonel futbolcu Paul Onuachu’nun Kulübümüze geçici transferi konusunda Southampton FC ve oyuncunun kendisi ile anlaşma sağlanmıştır. pic.twitter.com/f9Ufi21RXj — Trabzonspor (@Trabzonspor) September 11, 2023

A move back to Genk was suggested, but Southampton have now agreed a loan deal with Trabzonspor.

The towering 6 ft 7 in striker was filmed outside of an airport after landing in Turkey over the weekend wearing a Trabzonspor shirt and joining in celebrations with supporters who had gathered to welcome him.

Is in Trabzon, Turkiye ! pic.twitter.com/Qbt98aZyPG — Turkishsoccer-Turkish Football Pundit (@turkishsoccer) September 10, 2023

The Turkish transfer window is open until September 15, so English clubs have until then to offload players before finalising their squads.

Onuachu underwent a medical and has put pen to paper to his new deal.

Trabzonspor also signed another of Southampton’s failed January transfers earlier in the window with the purchase of Croatian winger Mislav Orsic.

The wide man suffered a serious knee injury during training, however, and is set to be out for months.

They have also recruited free agent Nicolas Pepe, who left Arsenal on Friday after his contract was terminated.

The Ivory Coast international signed for the Gunners for a club record £72 million in August 2019 and made 112 appearances in all competitions.