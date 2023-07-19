Stoke City in Pole Position to Sign Galatasaray Defender

Stoke City are in pole position to sign Galatasaray center-back Emin Bayram, according to reports in Turkey after he rejected Westerlo.

Bayram, who captained Galatasaray at 17, is looking for regular playing time as he enters the next stage of his development.

He has been limited to seven appearances for the Turkish champions in the past season, as Victor Nelsson and Abdulkerim Bardakci have kept a strong first-choice partnership.

Westerlo in the Belgian top flight are also interested in the youngster, but Bayram has informed Galatasaray that he does not want to move to the Belgian club.

Fanatik reporter Yakup Cinar said: “Offers have come in from Stoke City and Westerlo for Emin Bayram. Emin has informed the Galatasaray management that he doesn’t want to go to Westerlo.”

Westerlo director of football Hasan Cetinkaya has admitted that it would be difficult to compete with Stoke for Bayram, but he and his colleagues have been in talks with Galatasaray.

He said: “It is difficult to compete with certain clubs, but we take our chances. Our chairman Oktay Ercan has good relations with Galatasaray and we hope to set up a deal with them as we did with Club Brugge for Maxim De Cuyper.”

It remains to be seen whether Stoke City or Westerlo will be able to sign Bayram, but the Turkish center-back is clearly looking for a move away from Galatasaray in search of regular playing time.