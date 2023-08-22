Super Lig Review 2: Dzeko Takes Fenerbahce Top, Icardi Bags Brace For Galatasaray, Besiktas Controversy

The first major game in the second round of Super Lig games was Galatasaray taking on Trabzonspor in the derby.

Galatasaray beat Trabzonspor 2-0 with a brace from Mauro Icardi to win their first game of the season.

The Lions also had a surprise for the fans as Hakim Ziyech was revealed at the end of the 90 minutes having watched the game from the stands along with Ultraslan leader Sebo Reis.

Not related to Serie A….. but this is how Galatasaray announced the signing of Ziyech 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7kOgsN3ef5 — Italian Football News 🇮🇹 (@footitalia1) August 19, 2023

Basaksehir meanwhile, suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat at home against Fatih Karagumruk.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Besiktas had a week to forget. The Black Eagles took the lead against Pendikspor with a goal from Omar Colley on 12 minutes.

Things were going swimmingly until a last gasp equaliser from Oscar Romero in the third minute of additional time.

To make matters worse Besiktas had a goal disallowed after the linesman ruled that the ball had gone out of the play from the corner which led to the goal.

Fatih Doğan: “Colley'in golünde topun dışarı çıkıp içeri girdiğiyle ilgili herhangi bir veri, görüntü yok. VAR'ın, MHK'nin bu kararı açıklaması lazım. İptalin doğruluğunu ispat edemezlerse Beşiktaş'ın 2 puanı gasp edilmiştir.” 🗞️ Sabah pic.twitter.com/g9GEhvR4aq — Ajans Beşiktaş (@ajansbesiktastr) August 21, 2023

Besiktas claimed that they had been wronged and demanded that the VAR tapes get shown to prove the goal had actually gone out of play.

Pendikspor maçındaki aut pozisyonunun VAR kayıtlarını ivedi bir şekilde istiyoruz. Hemen bugün. @TFF_Org pic.twitter.com/LV1Oq6y6E2 — Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) August 20, 2023

Despite their protests after the game the draw stands and Besiktas ended up dropping points.

Fenerbahce had a better week beating Samsunspor away. New signing Cengiz Under setup Edin Dzeko for the opener.

Dzeko now has four goals and two assists already to his name as a Fenerbahce player.

EDIN DŽEKO HEADS HOME THE OPENER! 🇧🇦🦢pic.twitter.com/HOqmRnxX8N — Football Report (@FootballReprt) August 21, 2023

The Yellow Canaries secured all three points with a goal from Sebastian Szymanski in the seventh minute of additional time.

In the other games Ankaragucu held Adana Demisrpo to a 1-1 draw. Hatayspor held Kasimpasa to a goaless draw to move into second place.

Rizespor and Alanyaspor also had a goalless draw. Istanbulspor and Kayserispor drew 1-1 as did Antalyaspor and Konyaspor.

Sivasspor beat Gaziantep 3-1 to win their first game of the season. Fenerbace finish the second round of Super Lig games as league leaders.