Tottenham Could Sign Defender Target For €15m if They Include Davidson Sanchez in Part-Exchange Deal

Galatasaray have made move for Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez that could see him join for free according to Sabah.

Per the source, the Lions are willing to sell Victor Nelsson to Tottenham for €15m plus Sanchez in a part-exchange deal.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Deputy Chairman Erden Timur met with Sanchez’s club Tottenham in London to discuss a possible transfer.

Galatasaray want €25m for Nelsson which is reportedly his release fee. The Denmark international is keen on a move to the Premier League but Spurs have been reluctant to pay the fee being demanded.

The latest report could be a way out for both sides as Galatasaray want to replace Nelsson and Sanchez does not appear to have a future at Tottenham.

The transfer is still in the early stages according to the report.

Timur made 9 flights between Austria, Germany, Turkey, and England in the last 4 days to finalize the deal.

The transfer is a major coup for Galatasaray, who have been looking to strengthen their defense.

Sanchez is a talented defender who has played for Tottenham, Ajax, and Atletico Nacional.

Galatasaray will be able to offer Champions League football this season after lifting the Super Lig title for a record 23rd time.