Tottenham Hotspur Set to Sign €25m Galatasaray Defender

Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Galatasaray center-back Victor Nelsson, according to Turkish publication Aksam.

The report states that Tottenham faced competition rivals Arsenal as well as from Serie A duo Napoli and Atalanta for Nelsson.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Tottenham however, were reportedly the most serious for his signature.

Spurs initially made a €22m (£18.7m) for the Denmark international which the Lions rejected.

Galatasaray have made it clear that the want €25m for Nelsson which is his release clause.

Aksam claim that after taking some time to consider Galatasaray’s request, Spurs are set to pull the trigger on Nelsson.

If the transfer does go ahead it will be a record sale for Galatasaray.

The Lions are in no hurry to sell Nelsson and he is under contract until 2025 but it will be out of their hands if Tottenham trigger his release clause.

Additionally, Nelsson wants to leave this summer after achieving his goal of winning the Super Lig last term.

The defender played an important roll in the Lions side that went onto lift the league title.