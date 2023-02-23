Tottenham reach agreement to sign Turkish goalkeeper

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Fenerbahce to sign goalkeeper Altay Bayindir according to Fotospor.

Per the source, Spurs have reached a ‘gentleman’s’ agreement with the 24-year-old goalkeeper who will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Bayindir is keen on the move and has given the green light, the report claims that he has accepted the terms put forward.

The keeper would be set to earn £1m per-season at Tottenham – he currently earns €450,000 per-season.

The Premier League outfit reportedly want to strengthen their goalkeeper position and want competition for Hugo Lloris who is getting older and has had injury problems.

Bayindir would be viewed as a long term replacement for Lloris if the move does go ahead.

Tottenham could face competition from Newcastle United who are also reported to be interested.

Bayindir is highly rated in Turkey and has been first choice keeper for Fenerbahce. The Turkey international keeper has five international caps for his country.

The 1.98m tall keeper has kept eigth clean sheets, conceded 24 times in 21 appearances in the Super Lig this season.

Fenerbahce have yet to agree to new terms with Bayindir and he will leave as a free agent unless the club manage to convince him to sign an extension.