‘Tough times’ – Alexander Sorloth’s father opens up Crystal Palace

Alexander Sorloth has managed to score 25 goals and provide seven assists in 33 games for Trabzonspor this season.

Sorloth did, however, fail to register a goal at Crystal Palace last season.

The Norway international was subsequently loaned to Trabzonspor on a two-year temporary move.

Sorloth’s father Goran Sorloth opened up about last season and what has changed for his son in Turkey.

“They were tough times, he had a hard time in the Premier League and had to deal with a lot,” Goran Sorloth said.

“It was difficult coping with what happened and overcoming the effect is has on your confidence.

“He showed great mental strength to go to Trabzonspor and what he has pulled off in Turkey is incredible.

“Trabzonspor has been great for him, they are a fantastic club and have shown a lot of support.

“His teammates are really hardworking and look after each other on and off the pitch. There is a really good spirit between the team and everyone at the club.”

Sorloth did not score in the Premier League last season but he only played 173 minutes.

The 24-year-old did score once in the league after being given three starts.

To be fair he did not really get much of a chance to prove himself last term.

Palace did not include a recall option and gave the Claret-Blues a €6m buy option. Probably an indicator of how far Sorloth’s stock had fallen at the end of last season.

Sorloth is the top scorer in the Super Lig this season with 19 goals and six assists in 23 games.

Trabzonspor could end up winning the double this season. They are second in the league – with a game in hand – and in the semi-finals of the Turkish Cup.