Trabzonspor keeper responds to transfer links amid €25m Liverpool offer link

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir has responded to transfer links amid reports that Liverpool have made a €25m offer.

Haberturk journalist Serdar Ali Celikler said on VOLE’s Youtube channel that Liverpool have made a bid for Cakir.

Celikler said: “From what I know I can confirm Liverpool have made a €25m bid for Ugurcan Cakir Liverpool.”

Cakir revealed that he feels honored to be linked with big clubs but that all he wants to talk about for the time being is the league campaign.

The 24-year-old did however, state that he will be talking about a potential transfer at the end of the season.

Cakir said: “Every day they report I am going somewhere else.

“It is an honor to be linked with great clubs but right now we are in the middle of the title race and all I am focused on is my goals at Trabzonspor.

“But when the time comes at the end of the season we will talk about transfers.”

The Super Lig is scheduled to return on 12 June following the coronavirus disruptions.

Trabzonspor are currently first in the league and in the Turkish Cup semi-finals.

Cakir has played an important role in his side’s success this season and if they do lift the title it would be for the first time since 1984.

The Turkey international has another four years remaining on his contract but Trabzonspor have made it clear that they are prepared to sell their star man at the end of the season.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu was quoted by Turkish-Football as saying: “There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer.

“So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper. In other words Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal.”