Trabzonspor vs Antalyaspor: How to watch Turkish football, Super Lig match preview & probable line-ups

Trabzonspor face Antalyaspor in the Super Lig at the Senol Gunes stadium on Wednesday.

The Black Sea based side snapped a two-game winless streak with a convincing 3-1 win over Galatasaray.

The victory was a huge moral victory, knocking the Lions out of the title race while putting Trabzonspor back in the running.

The Claret-Blues could close the gap with leaders Basaksehir to just two points with a victory today.

For those who want to know how they can watch the game below is a list of how you can view the derby depending on your location.

Where can I watch the derby in Turkey?

The match will be broadcasted on beIN Sports HD 1 in Turkey. You can actually watch the derby anywhere in the world if you have a subscription. The only problem is that the commentary will be in Turkish.

Where can I watch the derby in the UK?

For the first time ever, BT Sport have bought the rights to broadcast the top-tier of Turkish football. The match will be aired live at 16:30 GMT on BT Sport 3.

Where can I watch the derby in the US and Canada?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the game live using the beIN Sports Connect app.

Trabzonspor vs Antalyaspor Preview

Trabzonspor are missing just one player, Manuel da Costa through injury.

Antalyaspor meanwhile, are missing Fredy Ribeiro, Bahadir Ozturk, Harun Alpsoy, Adis Jahovic, Hakan Ozmert and Lukas Podolski is a doubt.

Trabzonspor have the most dangerous striker in the league available to call upon. Alexander Sorloth has 29 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season.

Antalyaspor will struggle to contain him being without so many players.

I just don’t see Antalyaspor stopping Trabzonspor. The Mediterranean based side are sitting comfortably in 10th place with no threat of relegation.

Trabzonspor meanwhile are playing for their first league title since 1984.

The home side have a great record against Antalyaspor winning six of their last seven games.

Prediction: Trabzonspor win