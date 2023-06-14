Trabzonspor Want Winger But Southampton Unwilling to Budge on Price

Trabzonspor are interested in Southampton winger Mislav Orsic, but unwilling to meet Saints’ valuation according to club president Ertugrul Dogan.

Dogan has confirmed the club’s interest in Southampton winger Mislav Orsic, but has revealed that they are unwilling to meet the Saints’ valuation of €4m (£3.4m).

Speaking to Gunebakis, Dogan said: “At the request of coach Nenad Bjelica, Orsic and Petkovic are the players we are interested in.

“However, the clubs of both players demand figures such as 4 million Euros.

“We will not give into these testimonial figures.”

Orsic joined Southampton in January for a fee believed to be in the region of £6m, but failed to make a significant impact at the club, making just one Premier League appearance.

Trabzonspor manager Nenad Bjelica worked with Orsic at Dinamo Zagreb, and is reportedly keen to bring the Croatian international to Turkey.

However, it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree a deal for Orsic, with Southampton unlikely to lower their asking price.

Any final decision on Orsic’s future is likely to be made by new Southampton head coach Russell Martin, who is expected to be appointed this week.