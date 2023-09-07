Turkish Giants Make Offer For Man United Youngster

Turkish giants Besiktas are interested in signing Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri according to Fotospor.

The 20-year-old had a strong season on loan at Birmingham City, where he scored one goal and assisted six goals in 41 appearances.

Mejbri has not yet made a regular appearance for Manchester United, but he is under contract until 2024.

Besiktas have enquired about taking Mejbri on loan, but it is unclear whether Manchester United will agree to this.

If Besiktas do sign Mejbri, he would not be able to play in the Europa Conference League for them this season.

Mejbri is looking to build on his three appearances for the Manchester United senior team. He has already won 24 caps for Tunisia.

The decision of whether to join Besiktas or stay at Manchester United is a difficult one for Mejbri, and he will need to weigh up all of his options before making a decision.

Mejbri is a talented midfielder who is known for his dribbling skills and passing ability. He is also a good passer and has a good eye for goal.

Mejbri is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could be a valuable asset to Besiktas if they sign him.

However, it is also important for Mejbri to get regular playing time, and it remains to be seen whether he would get that at Besiktas.

The Turkish club have a strong midfield, and while Mejbri would be likely to get more playing time than at United he may not be a first team starter.

Ultimately, the decision of whether to join Besiktas or stay at Manchester United is up to Mejbri. He will need to weigh up all of his options and decide what is best for his career.