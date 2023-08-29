Turkish Giants in Talks With Man United Outcast Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood is reportedly in talks with Turkish club Besiktas about a move according to Sabah Spor.

Greenwood has been added to the shortlist and the club are investigating how prepared he is to start playing again.

Also talks have been initiated with his agent.

🦅 Beşiktaş, Manchester United’ın gönderdiği Mason Greenwood'u listeye ekledi. Bir yandan 21 yaşındaki oyuncunun performans durumunu araştıran Kartal, bir yandan da menajerler aracılığıyla transfer sorgusunu başlattı.@sahinogluogun pic.twitter.com/ar1MzLEkTf — Sabah Spor (@sabahspor) August 29, 2023

Greenwood’s still under contract at United until 2025 but is unlikely to play for the club again – or at least any time soon – due to being arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

The charges were later dropped, but United decided to find him a new club.

The statement issued by United read: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

Besiktas are reportedly interested in signing Greenwood, but it is not clear if the move will happen. The Turkish club has not commented on the reports.

Greenwood is a talented player, but his career has been derailed by the allegations against him. It remains to be seen if he will be able to revive his career at Besiktas or another club.

Besiktas do have until 15 September to try and complete a potential move as the Süper Lig transfer window shuts later than the Premier League.