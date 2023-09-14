Turkish Giants Make ‘Official Offer’ For Liverpool Midfielder, Have Until Tomorrow to Complete Transfer

Trabzonspor, who recently signed Nicolas Pepe have made an ‘official offer’ for Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara according to Star.

The Turkish club has made an official offer for the 32-year-old midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The transfer window in Turkey is still open until September 15, so Trabzonspor have just over 24 hours to complete the deal and process his paperwork if they want to sign him this summer.

Thiago is looking for a club where he can play regularly, and his options are limited as the transfer window in Europe and Arabia has already closed.

Trabzonspor’s hand is strengthened by this, and the club has offered Thiago a lucrative contract.

Thiago has a long and successful career in Europe, playing for Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool.

He has won the Champions League twice and has a total of 32 trophies to his name.

Trabzonspor is hoping to sign Thiago and add him to their squad for the upcoming season.

The club is looking to challenge for the Turkish Super Lig title, and Thiago would be a major coup for them.

Thiago would be a major addition to any team, and he would be a boost for Trabzonspor’s chances of winning the Turkish Super Lig title.