Turkish League Round Up – Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas all guns blazing in Super Lig opener

The Turkish league kicked off over the weekend with Fenerbahce facing Rizespor away in the opening game of the season.

The Yellow Canaries got off to a great start beating Rizespor but it was by no means a pushover.

In fact, it was the home side who opened the scoring early in the second half when Milan Skoda scored.

Fenerbahce did manage to find a way back with new signing Gokhan Gonul equalising and then Jose Sosa netting a penalty just three minutes before the final whistle.

Gonul, Caner Erkin, Jorgensen, Thiam, Sinan Gumus and Enner Valencia all made their debut.

The Yellow Canaries will need some time to gel as they have already made several additions this summer.

Erkin and Gonul were former Fenerbahce players so the right-back and left-back, respectively, should settle quicker than the others.

Additionally, with Vedat Muriqi set to be sold to Lazio the Yellow-Navy Blues could do with an additional striker.

Galatasaray meanwhile, obliterated Gaziantep 3-1 at home.

Fatih Terim will be happy with how impressive Radamel Falcao was, scoring and providing two assists.

Additionally, summer signing Arda Turan was very influential and fellow new arrival Emre Kilinc scored on his debut.

Aktif olarak forma giyen en yetenekli Türk futbolcu ARDA TURAN pic.twitter.com/6ArETzecQU — kaan 🇳🇴 (@kaancao) September 12, 2020

Besiktas were – are – expected to struggle this season.

The club are in a financial crisis struggling to pay players wages and their squad is undoubtedly the weakest out of traditional title runners Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Basaksehir and Trabzonspor.

So manager Sergen Yalcin – who was unable to make the game due to being diagnosed with coronavirus – will be delighted that his side managed to beat Trabzonspor so convincingly.

The Black Eagles beat the Black Sea Storm 3-1 away with Tyler Boyd, new signing Bernard Mensah and Jeremain Lens all scoring before Abdulkadir Omur netted a consolation goal.

Trabzonspor looked poor and desperately need Alexander Sorloth back.

The Norway international is supposed to play another season on loan but has refused to return.

The Crystal Palace loanee will be a huge boost if he does return.

Reigning champions Basaksehir take on newly-promoted Hatayspor today in their first game of the season.